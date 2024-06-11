Illinois high school varsity basketball games will have a 35-second shot clock after two more seasons

Illinois high school varsity basketball games will soon have a shot clock.

The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved two recommendations brought forth by the IHSA Basketball Advisory Committee, one being use of a 35-second shot clock for usage in both boys and girls varsity games, beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

The IHSA says use of the shot clock for freshman, sophomore and junior varsity games will be determined by individual conferences and mutual agreement between teams competing in non-conference games.

The IHSA has allowed shot-clock usage in specific events the past two seasons, but not in general competition.

That will change after a couple more seasons.

“The IHSA has allowed the shot clock to be used in tournaments and shootouts the past two seasons, and the overwhelming feedback we have received from coaches is that it is time to embrace the shot clock in all varsity contests,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “We believe the two-season lead time will provide our schools with ample opportunity to install the shot clocks and get comfortable with them from both a coaching and game administration perspective.”

