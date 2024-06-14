Illinois high jump NCAA champ Rose Yeboah headed to Olympics

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The smile hasn’t come off Rose Yeboah’s face all week. The Illinois redshirt junior won the NCAA high jump championship on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, setting a new NCAA meet and school record in the process clearing 1.97m (6-5 1/2 feet). The leap qualified her for this summer’s Olympics in Paris, where she will represent her home country of Ghana.

“I was feeling overwhelmed because I’ve always talked that I see myself in the Olympics, that has always been my prayer and I was really grateful and happy,” Yeboah said on Thursday, reflecting on winning the championship.

The Olympic women’s high jump competition starts Aug. 2 with prelim jumps before the finals scheduled for Aug. 4 in Paris.

