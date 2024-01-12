Illinois grinds out Big Ten home win

Jan. 12—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team knew exactly what kind of game Thursday night's showdown with Michigan State would entail. Spartans coach Tom Izzo had questioned his team's toughness following an uncompetitive, double-digit loss at Northwestern last Sunday. That Michigan State would try and prove just how tough it was against the 10th-ranked Illini was basically a given.

Matching what was bound to be an abundance of energy, effort and physicality from the Spartans would be key.

Illinois had the upper hand in the first half — building its lead to 10 points on several occasions — but had to contend with the "rock fight" coach Brad Underwood was sure the game would become.

Michigan State turned a slim halftime deficit into a six-point lead in the second half, but Illinois got enough stops and made enough free throws to pull out a 71-68 win against the Spartans in front of a State Farm Center crowd of 14,727.

"I told our guys their record doesn't matter," Underwood said. "When you beat Michigan State, (Izzo has) set the standard at a very, very high level. It's always a great accomplishment to beat his team because you know your'e going to have to beat somebody that's going to play really hard and be as dialed in as anybody. Home or road, it isn't easy, and it sure wasn't easy (Thursday) night."

Illinois' most efficient offense came when the clock was stopped. The Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) knocked down 18 of 22 free throws, including six of seven they shot in the final 90 seconds to close out the win.

"We've got five guys sick," Underwood said "I've got it. These guys toughed through it. We weren't clicking, but we found a way. Defense always wins out. Rebounding always wins out.

"Guys are logging a ton of minutes. It was good, solid effort. I like our chemistry. When we had to get stops and rebound the basketball, we did that at a pretty high level."

Coleman Hawkins, Marcus Domask and Ty Rodgers scored 15 points apiece to lead Illinois. Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon made it five in double figures with 10 points each.

"We kept the streak alive," Izzo said. "If people score over 70, we lose. The way we wanted to cover, our bigs didn't do nothing. Gave up 12 points to Rodgers early. That was disappointing."

Rodgers scored 12 of his new career-high 15 points in the first half. Michigan State (9-7, 1-4) took a page out of Purdue's playbook and matched Mady Sissoko on the Illinois sophomore in the same way the Boilermakers used Zach Edey.

But there's a difference between Sissoko and Edey. Both in sheer size and ability. Trying to go past, around or through the 7-foot-4, 300-pound Edey was basically a non-starter.

Doing the same against the 6-9, 250-pound Sissoko or the not exactly fleet of foot 6-11, 240-pound Carson Cooper had a higher margin for success.

The 6-6, 200-pound Rodgers was assertive in attacking the basket. Not afraid to draw fouls and get to the free throw line, certainly quick enough to beat either Sissoko or Cooper off the dribble and crafty enough to finish in traffic when the situation called for it.

"Just trying to continue to be myself," Rodgers said. "When they're sitting back, it creates advantages for our guards. There's so many other things you can do out of it to create advantages — not just for myself, but for my teammates."