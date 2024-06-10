Illinois golfer Jackson Buchanan receives exemptions into Memorial Health Championship, John Deere Classic

WCIA — Illinois golfer Jackson Buchanan’s summer schedule got a whole lot busier on Monday. The rising Illini senior accepted sponsor exemption invites into the Memorial Health Championship and the John Deere Classic, both upcoming in the next month. Buchanan is also getting set to play in his first U.S. Open later this week at Pinehurst, after playing his way into the field last week during final qualifying.

The Georgia native was planning on making his debut in a pro tournament June 27-30 at the Memorial Health Championship, the annual Korn Ferry Tour stop in Springfield, but that was bumped up when he got into the field at the U.S. Open. Now Buchanan will have three pro events in a 24-day stretch.

“Just staying level and just soaking it all in at the same time,” Buchanan said about his expectations for the next month. “Really learning and talking to other pros and learning from them but I wouldn’t say any expectations. I expect to play well I would say, that’s what you expect as a golfer but just living in the present and hitting as good of a golf shot as I can that I have in front of me.”

Buchanan is one of three Illini in the field at the U.S. Open starting Thursday, joining Brian Campbell and Thomas Detry. The John Deere Classic runs July 4-7 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, the only annual PGA Tour stop in Illinois.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.