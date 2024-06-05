Illinois golfer Jackson Buchanan qualifies for U.S. Open: “It kind of hit me this morning”

WCIA — Jackson Buchanan is heading to the U.S. Open after winning his final qualifying tournament on Monday carding -13 in his 36-hole marathon day at the The Golf Club of Georgia (Lakeside Course) in Alpharetta, Georgia. Buchanan tied for the win with Chris Petefish, after the Illinois golfer eagled his final hole of the day. The tournament had 68 players competing for just three spots, in what’s been dubbed ‘Golf’s Longest Day’ due to the amount of players looking to punch their ticket to the national championship.

“It kind of hit me this morning waking up,” Buchanan said on Zoom to WCIA 3 on Tuesday from his hometown in Georgia. “Yesterday I was so focused, trying to take it shot by shot. In golf, you can’t really think ahead so you don’t really soak it in until the next day so I was enjoying it with my buddies and got it done and then I was like, the U.S. Open is next week. It comes fast, it’s happened fast.”

This year’s U.S. Open is next Thursday-Sunday at Pinehurst in North Carolina, at the famous No. 2 course. This will be Buchanan’s first appearance in a professional tournament, after he missed the cut during qualifying last year.

Former Illini Brian Campbell also found his way out of final qualifying after finishing tied for second at the Duke University Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina. That tournament had 84 players competing for seven spots to advance.

