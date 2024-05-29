Illinois golf eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention

CARLSBAD, Calif., (WCIA) — Illinois entered the first day of match play at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in first place. Shortly after, the trip came to an end.

Illinois was eliminated by Georgia Tech in the first round of match play. The Yellow Jackets won three matches, with only Max Herendeen getting a win for Illinois.

“For whatever reason we lost our way and started guiding it and started worrying about things,” said head coach Mike Small. “I think a lot of our guys fell back on some of the tendencies that they were getting better at all spring, and I think under the pressure and tension they reverted back to some of that stuff.”

The Illini return home having placed in the top five for the ninth time in Small’s tenure.

