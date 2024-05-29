Illinois goes international route to round out roster

May 29—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood wanted an "action guy" to round out the 2024-25 Illinois roster.

A player the Illini men's basketball coach could use in multiple scenarios.

Booty ball. Pick-and-roll. Running off screens. A scorer and a facilitator in one. With positional size, of course.

Kasparas Jakucionis apparently fit the bill, as Illinois secured a commitment from the Lithuanian guard and he officially signed on Tuesday. The move brings the Illini to 11 scholarship players for the coming season — nine newcomers — and likely finishes off the roster if Underwood doesn't change his mind about his last two open scholarships.

Jakucionis, who will turn 18 on Wednesday, is the second international addition to Illinois' 2024 recruiting class this month. The Illini previously signed Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic to go with in-state bigs Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Jakucionis played this past season for Barcelona's U18 team. He did make two appearances for Barcelona's top team in Liga Endesa and played in one Euroleague game, but he played primarily in the fourth-tier division in Spain (Liga EBA) with the U18 squad.

That level is where Jakucionis dominated. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in Liga EBA and shot 48 percent overall, 38 percent from three-point range and 89 percent at the free-throw line.

Jakucionis put his playmaking on display during the Adidas Next Generation Tournament that ran in March and again last week. He put up several unique stat lines in the most recent set of games, with 17 assists in a win against Alba Berlin and 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Barcelona's tournament-ending loss to PFYM INSEP Paris.

Jakucionis averaged 17.9 points, nine assists and 6.3 rebounds in seven ANGT games where he shot 40 percent overall, 27 percent from three-point range and 94 percent at the free-throw line. In seven games playing in Spain's U19 league, Jakucionis averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with a 45/40/86 shooting slash.

Jakucionis has also represented Lithuania twice on the international stage. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists at the 2022 FIBA U16 European Championship in Skopje, Macedonia, and put up 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship in Niš, Serbia.

Illinois' group of nine newcomers for the 2024-25 season now boasts the four freshmen in the Class of 2024 and five transfers. The latter includes Mercer forward Jake Davis, Louisville guard Tre White, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell, Notre Dame forward Carey Booth and Evansville forward Ben Humrichous.

Johnson, who played in the Nike Hoop Summit, Jordan Brand Game and Iverson Classic, after wrapping up his senior season at Thornton has one more tournament on his schedule before joining Illinois this summer. The 6-9 forward/center and Class of 2025 Illini commit Jeremiah Fears were both selected Tuesday to play for Team USA at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup from June 3-9 in Buenos Aires.

Both Johnson and Fears will make their international debut when the U.S. starts Group B play on June 3 against Argentina. Belize and Brazil are also in the group. Johnson's Team USA debut came last month at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Johnson is coming off a monster senior season at Thornton where he earned N-G All-State Player of the Year and Illinois Mr. Basketball honors. He averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals for the 29-win Wildcats.

Fears played his junior season at Compass Prep (Ariz.) after transferring from Joliet West. The 6-3 guard, who is ranked as a five-star recruit and as high as No. 15 in the Class of 2025 by ESPN, averaged 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds this spring playing for Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Five former Illini represented Team USA at the U18 level in the past two decades. Dee Brown and Deron Williams earned a bronze medal at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in 2002, while Jereme Richmond (2010), Ayo Dosunmu (2018) and Ty Rodgers (2022) all won gold in the same event.

The Team USA U18 national team roster also includes Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen, Duke center Patrick Ngongba II and Alabama forward Derrion Reid as the other two Class of 2024 representatives. Class of 2025 prospects Darius Acuff Jr., Nate Ament, Mikel Brown Jr., Shelton Henderson, Jasper Johnson, Nikolas Khamenia and Trey McKenney round out the roster. Ament, Khamenia and McKenney all have Illinois offers.

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd will lead the U18 team. He will be assisted by Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry.