Illinois getting visit from five-star recruit

Jun. 3—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is on the record this offseason saying Illinois would probably stop at 11 scholarship players for the 2024-25 season, and the Illini hit that mark signing Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis last week. But that doesn't mean Underwood can't change his mind.

And depending on Will Riley's decision about reclassifying from 2025 to 2024, Illinois could be in position add one more.

Riley narrowed his down his list of potential basketball destinations to 10 in March and then trimmed it further to just five last month. The latter group included Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky and the NBL in Australia.

Illinois didn't make the cut either time. But the Illini, with Orlando Antigua back on staff as associate head coach, have made a late push on the recruiting trail. And made enough of an impact to get a visit from the highly sought after prospect that started Monday and runs through Tuesday. He's also, per 247Sports' Travis Branham, visiting Kentucky and Alabama this week.

Riley, a 6-foot-8, 180-pound wing, is ranked as high as No. 9 in the Class of 2025 by On3 as a five-star prospect. At worst, the Kitchener, Ontario, native is a consensus top 25, four-star recruit. Who still might yet reclassify.

"I'm still deciding on whether I'm staying in 2025 or if I'll reclass to 2024," Riley told Rivals' Jason Jordan at the end of May. "I just don't know yet."

Riley averaged 29 points, six rebounds and four assists this past season at The Phelps School (Pa.). He also earned MVP honors at the Basketball Without Borders camp during NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis in February. This spring he played for UPlay on the Nike EYBL circuit where he was the No. 6 overall scorer. UPlay posted a 9-6 record, and Riley averaged 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists with a 50/32/79 shooting slash.

Depending on Riley's decision about reclassification, should he pick Illinois, he'd either become the 10th newcomer — five freshmen, five transfers — for the 2024-25 season or the second commit in the Class of 2025 alongside four/five-star guard Jeremiah Fears.