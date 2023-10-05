Illinois football schedule 2024: Full future Big Ten Conference slate for Fighting Illini

Fans of Big Ten football team teams across the country got a glimpse of the conference's future scheduling format on Thursday.

The same is true for Illinois, which revealed its full conference slate from 2024 through 2028. Its Big Ten schedule will now see the additions of Pac-12 defectors Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington on top of the Illini's more traditional Midwest opponents, including a pair of protected traditional rivalries.

REQUIRED READING: Big Ten football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent

The 2024 Big Ten schedule will be the first in which the conference moves to 18 teams. It also will see the removal of divisions in lieu of a "Flex Protect XVIII" model, in which each Big Ten team plays every conference opponent at least twice — once home and once away — over a five-year period.

The format will see each team alternate between five home and five away conference opponents on a year-to-year basis. Here's everything you need to know about Illinois' future Big Ten schedules, the dates for which have yet to be revealed:

REQUIRED READING: Big Ten QBR Week 6: McCarthy and McCord stay at the top, Allar drops a few spots

Who are Illinois' protected rivalries?

Illinois will have two protected rivalries under the new Big Ten scheduling format: Northwestern and Purdue. That means the Fighting Illini are guaranteed every year to take on the Wildcats and Boilermakers on a rotating home-and-away basis. The remaining seven conference opponents will be rotated throughout the five-year conference format.

Illinois Big Ten football schedule 2024

Illinois Big Ten football schedule 2025

REQUIRED READING: Ohio State football's Big Ten opponents announced through 2028

Illinois Big Ten football schedule 2026

Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

Illinois Big Ten football schedule 2027

Home: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, USC

Illinois Big Ten football schedule 2028

Home: Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Illinois' full Big Ten Conference football schedule for 2024, beyond