Illinois Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Illinois football schedule 2022: Who does Illinois miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Illinois Football Schedule 2022

Aug 27 Wyoming

Sept 3 at Indiana

Sept 10 Virginia

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 Chattanooga

Oct 1 at Wisconsin

Oct 8 Iowa

Oct 15 Minnesota

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Nebraska

Nov 5 Michigan State

Nov 12 Purdue

Nov 19 at Michigan

Nov 26 at Northwestern

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Illinois Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Fighting Illini miss from the Big Ten East Division?

How many of the big four from the East do you miss? The Illini don’t have to deal with Ohio State or Penn State – no recreating the multi-overtime two-point fest of last year – but they get Michigan and Michigan State in November. They’re on the road to play the Wolverines, and at home to deal with the Spartans.

They also play Indiana – if you’re going to play a Big Ten game on the road, it might as well be against the Hoosiers.

In the West, it’s not all that bad. Going to Wisconsin isn’t fun, but the road game at Nebraska is coming off a two week break and the Purdue, Iowa, and Minnesota games are in Champaign.

Illinois Football Schedule What To Know: The non-conference games are quirky, but …

Illinois doesn’t have to do much traveling in September.

The Big Ten opener at Indiana is just down the road, and the three non-conference games against Wyoming, Virginia, and Chattanooga are all winnable.

It’ll be a new-look Cowboy team in Week 0, Virginia will have a high-powered offense, and Chattanooga is a focus game before going Wisconsin.

Illinois Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

The Illini won’t be favored in too many Big Ten games, but overall it’s as good a slate as they could’ve asked for.

There might be five Big Ten road games, but Indiana, Nebraska, and Northwestern aren’t all that bad. There’s no run of three road games in four, and the Week 0 game means the slate is stretched out with two off weeks and that date with Chattanooga to ease things up.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams