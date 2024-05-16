Illinois football to play Northwestern game at Wrigley Field

WCIA — Illinois football is heading back to Wrigley Field for a game this fall, after Northwestern announced its regular season finale Nov. 30 against the Illini will be at the home of the Chicago Cubs. It’s one of two games (Ohio State is the other) the Wildcats will be hosting at the MLB stadium this fall, due to renovations of Ryan Field in Evanston. All other Northwestern home games will be played at the Lanny and Sharon Martin Lakeside Facility, the soccer and lacrosse stadium for the Wildcats.

When asked about playing at Wrigley Field in April, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema wasn’t in favor of playing the game there if both teams would have to be on the same sideline. That happened last fall when Northwestern hosted Iowa. It was also the case in 2021 when Purdue played Northwestern at the Friendly Confines.

“I know this, we’re not going to play that game on two guys on the same sideline, we’re not going to play that way,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “I know it was a big issue in the Iowa game a year ago. You can’t have an American football game with two teams on the same sideline and say it’s going to be a competitive fair game right? It’s just not real so I think there will be a lot of powers involved to make sure the logistics of what we know become reality. I’m all for a cool game at Wrigley but I think it’s got to be similar to what everyone else in college football is used to.”

Illinois played at Wrigley Field back in 2010 leaving Chicago with a 48-27 win over Northwestern behind a record breaking day from Mikel Leshoure. The Champaign native ran for a school-record 330 yards and two touchdowns, in the first game at the ballpark in 40 years.

