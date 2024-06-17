Illinois football lands pair of Class of 2025 commitments from Indianapolis recruits

Lawrence North Wildcats Davion Chandler (8) makes a catch in the end zone, scoring a touchdown for the Wildcats during the game between Lawrence Central Bears and Lawrence North Wildcats Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. Wildcats bested Bears 38-16 in this class 6A sectional semifinals

The Illinois football team landed a pair of Indianapolis recruits over the weekend.

Wide receiver Davion Chandler of Lawrence North and defensive lineman Isaiah White of Ben Davis committed to the Illini after weekend visits, according to the Indianapolis Star. The duo joins a list of nine recruits so far for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

Lawrence North WR Davion Chandler commits to Illinois

Lawrence North speedster receiver Davion Chandler committed to Illinois following his weekend official visit. The 6-foot, 170-pound Chandler caught 40 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Chandler, a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 11 in-state prospect, had planned official visits to Wisconsin and Indiana for later this month. He also had offers from Boston College, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Purdue and West Virginia, among others.

Ben Davis DL Isaiah White commits to Illinois

Ben Davis defensive lineman Isaiah White committed to Illinois following his weekend official visit. The 6-3, 300-pound White had 69 tackles and 7 ½ sacks as a junior for the Class 6A state champions. The three-star prospect also had taken an official visit to Louisville and had two more scheduled this month to Boston College and Washington.

Something to watch here, too, is Illinois offered a scholarship to White’s brother, Isaac White, a running back who ran for 312 yards and three TDs last year as a junior.

Who has committed to Illinois football Class of 2025?

Chandler and White join a list of nine players who have committed to Illinois football for the Class of 2025.

The list includes: athlete Andre Lovett of Blue Island Eisenhower, receiver Brayden Trimble of Mount Zion, receiver Michael McDonough of Tinley Park Andrew, linebacker Carson Boyd of St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter, quarterback Cameron Brooks of Homewood-Flossmoor, edge Griffin Rousseau of Stoughton (Wisconsin), tackle Xanai Scott of West Palm Beach (Florida) Cardinal Newman.

