Illinois football lands Franklin

Jun. 13—The Illinois football team has to replace one of the program's most productive receivers in program history this season. Isaiah Williams is gone, trying to make an NFL roster with the Detroit Lions.

Enter Zakhari Franklin.

The former Mississippi and Texas San Antonio wide receiver announced on social media on Thursday evening he has committed to the Illini, reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. at Illinois.

Franklin, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Cedar Hill, Texas, comes to Illinois after spending the 2023 season at Ole Miss.

He entered last season on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, but only caught four passes for 38 yards and one touchdown in four games with the Rebels before injuries forced a redshirt season for him.

His time in Oxford, Miss., was a far cry from what he accomplished the previous four seasons at UTSA. He posted back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards with the Roadrunners in 2021 and 2022, hauling in 93 receptions for 1,137 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022. A year earlier, he came down with 81 catches for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Part of his breakout 2021 campaign featured a highlight-worthy performance in Champaign as he helped UTSA beat Illinois 37-30 at Memorial Stadium. Franklin was a big reason why with 10 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown. Lunney, who was UTSA's offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, joined Bret Bielema's staff ahead of the 2022 season.

All told, the 23-year-old Franklin — he'll turn 24 on Oct. 15, four days before the Illini host Michigan — will arrive at Illinois with 265 career receptions for 3,387 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Illinois is set to return Luke Altmyer at quarterback, with the fellow Ole Miss transfer starting nine games last season with the Illini. Altmyer and Franklin didn't play together with the Rebels, but they'll likely be the focal point of the Illini pass game this fall.

Williams left Illinois with 214 receptions for 2,304 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 82 catches for 1,055 yards and five touchdowns last season. He played his first two seasons with the Illini at quarterback before shifting to wide receiver for his final three seasons and stands second on the Illini career list with his 214 catches, only trailing College Football Hall of Fame honoree David Williams.

Franklin will likely spearhead the Illini receiving room this season with Pat Bryant. Bryant is the top returning receiver at Illinois after the 6-3, 200-pound Florida native caught 43 passes for 560 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns last season.