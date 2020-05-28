Illinois football coach Lovie Smith's fantastic beard has disappeared

Look at this tremendous man:

RT to show appreciation for Lovie Smith's beard. pic.twitter.com/yceKfEU9xM — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 19, 2019

Such grace, such elegance. We could all learn something from that beard. But times are different; Illinois football's days as being the laughing stock of the B1G are over. They played in the 2019 RedBox Bowl, you'll remember. Did they win? Up for debate, but they were there. It counted.

The winds of change are blowing through Champaign, and Lovie Smith knows this. It explains this picture, tweeted from the Illinois Football account on Wednesday night:

It's a new (old?) normal, and one we'll all have to get used to. But Illinois football is BACK.

