Illinois football announces its season opener is moved to a Thursday

The University of Illinois has announced a slight change in its football schedule.

The Fighting Illini's season-opening football game against Eastern Illinois has been moved from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Thursday, Aug. 29, Illinois announced Wednesday.

The game's kickoff time and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

This season will also be the 100th anniversary season for Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Last season, Illinois had a 3-4 record playing at home in its 5-7 season.

Illinois football 2024 home schedule

Aug. 29 vs. Eastern Illinois

Sep. 7 vs. Kansas

Sept. 14. Central Michigan

Oct. 19 vs. Michigan

Nov. 2 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State