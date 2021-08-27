ILLINOIS FB PREVIEW: Players, coaches get going . . . again

Aug. 27—For the second time this calendar year, Illinois high school football teams are preparing to start a season.

Starting Friday, the Little Illini Conference squads and others near the Wabash Valley will be in action for a full season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state decided to play a limited football schedule in the spring after skipping last fall. Paris finished 3-1, Marshall was 0-5, Casey ended up 4-2 and Robinson didn't lose in four games, to give a few examples.

"Playing right now is certainly a blessing after having to play a modified season last spring," Paris coach Jeremy Clodfelter said. "It has been a quick turnaround, but just to play again is a blessing. I don't think anyone is for certain where we are headed with the resurgence of this pandemic, but we are hopeful for everyone involved that we can make it through a full season."

"It has been a quick turnover from playing in the spring to playing in the fall," Marshall coach Jared Boyll admitted. "We still have been able to prepare and are excited to have the opportunity to play a full nine-game regular season this year with the chance at making the playoffs."

"It definitely feels different," Casey coach Jay Bohner told the Tribune-Star. "However, I feel the quick turnaround from the spring season provided us with a very good base of learning and we did not have to spend as much time this summer teaching the offense and defense but rather building from the base of knowledge we had from the spring."

Here is how those three coaches see their squads for 2021:

—Paris — Clodfelter said he'll count on these seniors — offensive lineman/defensive lineman Logan Bartley (6 feet, 4 inches, 290 pounds, an Indiana State commit); running back/linebacker Bryan Kohlmeyer (5-9, 190); running back/linebacker Eli Board (5-9, 180); wide receiver/defensive back Nick Mohler (5-10, 160); wide receiver/outside linebacker Brayden Atkinson (5-11, 175); and Norman Phillips (6-0, 160).

Juniors expected to contribute immediately are offensive/defensive linemen Gabe Winans, Mason Boatman, Kamden Crowder and Landen Englum along with wide receiver Tre Lee. Sophomore fullback/linebacker Ethan Curl also is in the playing mix.

Those who are new to varsity playing time but should make their presence felt are senior quarterbacks Ethan Dick and Braylon Nugent and senior tight end Drew Pinkston.

"On offense we will have a new QB with a junior offensive line with the exception of one senior," Clodfelter pointed out. "I feel like we have running backs along with the offensive line to run the football as well as some playmakers on the perimeter.

"Defensively, I believe we will be pretty aggressive. Our back end has some inexperience, but overall a pretty solid unit so far for us in practice."

Clodfelter named Newton, Casey, Olney (Richland County) and Mount Carmel as top contenders for the LIC crown, along with Paris.

—Marshall — Beginning his fourth season at the helm, Boyll will depend on returnees Nathan Swan (RB/LB, 6-0, 180, senior); Calvin Livvix (QB, 6-0, 170, senior); Clayton Nichols (G/DE, 6-0, 215, senior); and Kyden Boyer (RB/CB, 5-11, 165, sophomore).

Newcomers are Logan Medsker (WR/LB, 6-0, 185, senior); Seth Girton (G/DT, 5-11, 225, senior); Garrett Lake (TE, 6-0, 175, junior); Kaden Matzke (QB/S, 5-10, 165, sophomore); Ethan Hendrix (WR/S, 5-9, 165, junior); and Blayne Francis (LB, 5-10, 175, sophomore).

"The Marshall Lion offense will be lead by Calvin Livvix at the quarterback position," Boyll proclaimed. "We will rely on our offensive line to play a large role in our success for the year, along with our skill positions such as Nathan Swan, Garrett Lake, Logan Medsker and Ethan Hendrix to name a few.

"The Marshall Lion defense will focus on tackling to create success this year. A few players expected to make plays this year will be Kaden Matzke, Kyden Boyer, Blayne Francis, Clayton Nichols and several others."

Boyll anticipates Mount Carmel, Paris, Newton, Casey and Robinson to be some of the tougher opponents in the LIC this year.

"There is no easy team in our conference — with quality competition across the board," he added. "We have to be ready to compete every week."

—Casey — Starting his fifth season in charge of the Warriors, Bohner expects some of his key returnees to be third-year starting quarterback Aden Brenton (a senior), senior fullback/safety Adam Keeney, junior tackle/defensive end Jacob Clement and senior guard/defensive end Braden Carlen.

Key newcomers include junior running back/linebacker Tyler Spittler, junior center Dylan McGrath and sophomore placekicker Brian Wright.

"Offensively, we will rely heavily on our offensive line, which is the most experienced position group returning from the spring," Bohner assessed. "The offensive line will be anchored by returning starters Caden Henderson, Brayden Carlen and Jacob Clement.

"Aden Brenton at quarterback will lead the offense and will be throwing it to returning veteran Jud Richards at wide receiver, also last year JV [junior varsity] players Cole Gilbert and Charles Bohner at wide receivers as well as tight ends Connor Sullivan and Riley Gelb. The rushing attack will rely on three backs that will share the workload each week . . . [senior] Adam Keeney. [junior] Cole Livingston and [junior] Tyler Spittler.

"Defensively, we again return a veteran group upfront in our line, ;ed by returning starters Brayden Carlen, Gavin Shackelford and Jacob Spencer. The linebacking corps will be mostly new faces as Cole Livingston is the only returning starter in that group. . . . The defensive backfield is anchored by returning starters Adam Keeney at safety and Jud Richards at corner as well as Cole Gilbert at the other corner."