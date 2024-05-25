Illinois falls in Big Ten tournament elimination game

May 24—OMAHA, Neb. — Illinois entered the Big Ten tournament leading the conference in runs scored per game thanks to an explosive offensive that hit 103 home runs in 50 games. But those big bats didn't travel to Omaha, Neb., for the top-seeded Illini.

Penn State and Iowa held Illinois to half its usual offensive output in a Wednesday loss and Thursday win, respectively, for the Illini.

Michigan's Will Rogers went several steps further in Friday night's elimination game. The 6-foot-1 righty had a no hitter through seven innings and struck out a career high nine batters, as the Wolverines survived a ninth inning Illinois rally for a 4-2 victory.

"Their pitcher did a great job of getting ahead," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. "He just pounded the zone. Thought he threw with good angle and tilt. It looked like he really commanded outside and then would bust us in. You tip your hat to him, but you've still got to find a way to beat good pitchers."

The Illini (34-19) will now bide their time until 11 a.m. Monday when the 64-team field for the NCAA tournament is announced. The regular season Big Ten champions will likely receive a regional assignment, but it's not necessarily a 100 percent certainty.

"I think we've done a good job," Hartleb said about his team's NCAA tournament chances. "You win the conference by two games and you come in here and win one of two. We played well late. RPI-wise going into (Friday) was 40, so I'm going to say we're going to land somewhere in the 43-45 range. Our conference ranked fourth in the country.

"I think we've done a good job, but you never know. You don't leave it anybody hands, and right now it's not in our hands. We'll see."

Illinois had just a single baserunner in the first seven innings Friday at Charles Schwab Field after a walk drawn off Rogers in the third inning by Champaign Central grad turned Illini center fielder Connor Milton. Right fielder Ryan Moerman broke up Rogers' no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the top of the eighth.

Illinois avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth inning. Milton drew a one-out walk and scored on an RBI triple into the right field corner by Camden Janik. An RBI single from Drake Westcott drove in Janik and chased Rogers. Michigan reliever Dylan Vigue induced a routine groundout by Vytas Valincius to close out the Wolverines' win and secure his first career save