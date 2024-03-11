Illinois ends regular season with win over Iowa

Mar. 10—IOWA CITY, Iowa. — Illinois ended its Big Ten season in style with a 73-61 victory over Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

The Illini claimed control of the contest early, starting the game on a 12-2 run before growing its lead to 31-11 with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half. Iowa cut the gap to 51-47 with 11:15 left in the second half before Illinois finished with an 22-14 scoring advantage.

Terrence Shannon Jr. paced Illinois with 25 points on a 10-19 effort from the field to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Quincy Guerrier added 14 points and Marcus Domask added 11 points to help the winning cause, while Iowa was led by Payton Sandfort's 23-point contribution.

Illinois clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament. It will play Ohio State or Iowa in the quarterfinal round at Target Center in Minneapolis at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.