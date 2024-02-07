Illinois effective offensively even when shots don't fall

Feb. 7—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has strived to put a team on the court that can still win even when shots aren't falling. A team that can fall back on rebounding and defense and turn that into easy points when the offense isn't firing on all cylinders.

It's a foundational piece of program building for Underwood.

Good thing, too, given the frequency it's been more necessity than fallback option.

Like Sunday night's game against Nebraska. Illinois shot 26 percent from three-point range, couldn't generate anything offensively in the final 31/2 minutes of the second half and still pulled out an 87-84 overtime victory against the Cornhuskers.

Coleman Hawkins said Illinois got "a little out of whack" offensively at the end of regulation. Couldn't get anything more than tough shots that didn't go in.

Which would have been fine if Nebraska hadn't been making similarly tough shots at the other end.

"I think when you kind of feel out of whack, it's important to have one good possession," Illinois guard Marcus Domask said. "Get the ball switching sides of the court three or four times with everybody touching it. (Nebraska's) a team that gets in rotation a lot. We have to get them in rotation one time and then keep the ball moving. We just can't let it stick."

The way Illinois (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) attacked the start of the second half was a better representation of an offense that's climbed into the Top 10 nationally in efficiency in December and has stayed there. It was an offense that generated easy looks — layups and dunks plus a couple of threes from Hawkins — in a run that gave the Illini a lead they wouldn't relinquish until the final seconds of regulation.

"Sometimes we just overcomplicate things when it could be more simple," Hawkins said. "It could be as little as, like Marcus said, getting it to a third side. Once we started to understand where we were able to get the ball and attack certain points, we were able to pick it apart."

Even when shots from the perimeter weren't falling. Hawkins finished Sunday's game 4 of 7 from three-point range. The rest of the team was 5 of 27 — a problematic 19 percent. But Illinois still managed to end the game with 18 assists on 29 made shots.

Hawkins and Domask had five assists apiece. Domask got his by attacking the basket, drawing the expected double team and finding guys like Ty Rodgers and Dain Dainja rolling from the short corner unencumbered by a defender for an easy bucket.

"They were really loaded up," Domask said. "If we had the ball on the wing, the help side was on the ball side block. They were just super loaded up. If you beat your man, the next guy is right there. We know that we're probably not getting to the rim, and there's guys that are going to be open. You've just got to make the right play."

It's exactly the type of defensive approach Underwood told his team to expect from the Cornhuskers.

"We knew there's very early double help coming," the Illinois coach said. "Just think about if we made some threes. We didn't, but just think about it."

More often than not this season Illinois has had to envision what making three-pointers would have been like. The Illini have shot 40 percent or better from three-point range eight times in 25 games. Sunday's game against Nebraska was the seventh time they shot 30 percent or worse.

But Illinois continues to run effective, efficient offense.

The Illini ranked sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Ken Pomeroy, and 24th nationally in scoring offense at 82.5 points per game through Monday's games.

That success is a direct result of Underwood adjusting his offensive scheme to fit this particular team. The spread is no more. So are the persistent ball screens run with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn when they became All-Americans with the Illini.

Illinois is focused on matchups this season. Mostly finding mismatches that allow Domask to work mid- and low-post actions. Most everything else about the Illinois offense — save for Terrence Shannon Jr. pushing the pace in transition — stems from Domask and sometimes Rodgers in "booty ball."

"Brad has done a phenomenal job with this roster with playing to the mismatch basically saying, 'You can't guard me,'" Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "It's straight NBA basketball is what they're doing. Brad does a great job of finding it. We were trying to come over from that other side, and that's going to open up some cutting for guys like Rodgers and some of their other players and puts you in rotation as well.

"We try to play the open spread offense that you see a lot. Analytics, I think, with where they are — (Michigan State coach Tom Izzo) is going to disagree with me on this — but it's trying to create as many threes and rim opportunities and trying to find the mismatch out there."

Hawkins, who is a voracious consumer of the NBA, agreed with Hoiberg's comparison. Particularly with the way Illinois can space the floor around Domask in "booty ball" with himself, Shannon, Quincy Guerrier, Luke Goode and Justin Harmon all with the ability to knock down jump shots. Most of the time, at least.

"We space out shooters and pick up on a matchup that we like," Hawkins said. "If you watch a lot of NBA games, there's just guys standing in the corner. That's what they get paid to do — shoot open shots. There's a lot of drive-and-kicks and picking on matchups. In the NBA, you've got one, two or three guys who get paid a lot of money to shoot a lot of shots.

"The other guys know their role, hit open shots and play defense. I think it's the spacing that we have, and then we've got guys like Marcus and (Shannon) who can get downhill picking on those matchups."