Illinois' Devon Witherspoon: 'I’m the best cornerback in the draft'

Devon Witherspoon: 'I’m the best cornerback in the draft' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This year's NFL draft, while top-heavy with quarterbacks and help in the trenches, has plenty of first-round cornerback talent too.

And one of the more highly-touted prospects in the draft has the confidence whichever team drafts him will be getting the most value from his talents.

“Yeah, I’m the best cornerback in the draft," Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon said to Mark Grote of WSCR.

Witherspoon is one of the nation's best cornerbacks. Mel Kiper has him going No. 7 overall in the upcoming NFL draft to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He played four years at Illinois, tallying up 41 collegiate games in his career. He recorded 157 tackles during his career and snagged five interceptions, three of which came last season.

According to Grote's report, the Bears met with the cornerback, as they have with plenty of other prospects. The Bears could use a third corner to support Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, the latter of whom the Bears drafted in the second round of last year's draft.

While cornerback isn't a top need, it's high up on the team's laundry list.

The Bears fielded the worst defense in the NFL last season, giving up over 27 points per contest. They also maintained a below-average passing defense, allowing their opponents around 218 yards per game. Good for 18th in the league.

