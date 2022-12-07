Illinois deals Texas its first loss of the season, 85-78

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer played out of his mind on Tuesday night. In the end, Texas couldn’t counter his offensive output.

The Illini made shot after shot in the first half as they lit up the basket from three point land early. Mayer shot a scorching 6-for-6 from the field in the first half. Texas consistently chipped away eventually building a 10-point lead. It still wasn’t enough.

Texas contained Terrence Shannon early, holding him scoreless in the first half. Heading into the game, Shannon averaged 19.8 points per game. They couldn’t hold keep him down in overtime.

After the Illini sent the game to a third period, Terrence Shannon came alive and separated from Texas with two huge baskets. Illinois closed it out from there.

The loss illustrates how much work the Longhorns have to do to advance further in the postseason than past Texas teams.

Texas falls to 6-1 while Illinois improves to 7-2 on the season. Chris Beard’s team will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff next on December 10.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire