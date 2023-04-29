Illinois DB Jartavius Martin drafted by Washington Commanders in 2023 NFL Draft

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) is congratulated by teammates after making an interception in the end zone against the Chattanooga Mocs during the first half at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 22, 2022.

The Washington Commanders have selected Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin in the second round with the No. 47 pick overall of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jartavius Martin Illinois football stats

Martin started all 13 games playing all over the secondary for the Illini in 2022 and led the team with 51 solo tackles.

2022: 64 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 sack, 3 interceptions and 14 passes defensed; played in 13 games.

2021: 55 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception and 8 passes defensed; played in 12 games.

2020: 38 total tackles, 1 forced fumble and 2 passes defensed; played in 8 games.

2019: 23 total tackles and 2 fumbles recovered; played in 12 games.

2018: 42 total tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 passes defensed; played in 10 games.

Jartavius Martin Illinois Highlights

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NFL Draft 2023: Illinois' Jartavius Martin drafted by Commanders