Illinois climbs to No. 9 in latest AP poll

Jan. 1—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the new year ranked among the top 10 teams in the country. The Illini (10-2) climbed two spots to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.

It was a move aided mostly by other teams losing, with Illinois' lone win in the final week of 2023 a 104-71 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson. That alone probably wouldn't have been enough. Arizona losing to Stanford and Florida Atlantic losing to Florida Gulf Coast, however, created room in the top 10.

Illinois was again one of three Big Ten teams ranked this week ahead of the resumption of conference play. Purdue received 49 of 63 first-place votes and maintained its spot as the No. 1 team in the country. Wisconsin moved up two spots to No. 21. Michigan State, Ohio State and Northwestern were among the other teams receiving votes.

The Associated Press Top 25

1. Purdue (49) 12-1 1561 1

2. Kansas (5) 12-1 1497 2

3. Houston (9) 13-0 1477 3

4. UConn 11-2 1302 5

5. Tennessee 9-3 1234 6

6. Kentucky 10-2 1196 8

7. Marquette 11-3 1137 10

8. North Carolina 9-3 1088 9

9. Illinois 10-2 980 11

10. Arizona 10-3 975 4

11. Oklahoma 12-1 898 12

12. BYU 12-1 723 14

13. Colorado St. 12-1 694 15

14. Duke 9-3 662 16

15. Memphis 11-2 631 19

16. Clemson 11-1 630 18

17. FAU 10-3 603 7

18. Baylor 10-2 589 17

19. James Madison 13-0 469 20

20. Texas 10-2 374 21

21. Wisconsin 9-3 355 23

22. Mississippi 13-0 329 24

23. Providence 11-2 198 25

24. Gonzaga 9-4 173 13

25. Auburn 10-2 168 — Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 113, Creighton 106, Colorado 86, Utah 82, Miami 41, Iowa St. 22, Michigan St. 15, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 13, Ohio St. 8, New Mexico 6, Dayton 5, Grand Canyon 5, South Carolina 4, Mississippi St. 4, Northwestern 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 3.