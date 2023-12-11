Illinois climbs to No. 16 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Dec. 11—CHAMPAIGN — A challenging week saw Illinois (7-2) split a pair of Associated Press Top 25 games away from home with a win against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden and a loss in a true road game at Tennessee.

Those results wound up a net positive for the Illini, though, with a four-spot climb to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. Illinois was one of four ranked Big Ten teams along with No. 3 Purdue, No. 23 Wisconsin and newly-ranked No. 25 Northwestern. Ohio State was the lone Big Ten team in the "others receiving votes" category.

Arizona held steady at No. 1, receiving 62 of 63 votes. Kansas, Houston, which received the other first-place vote, and Connecticut rounded out the top five. FAU dropped four spots to No. 15 after its loss to Illinois in New York City, while Tennessee jumped five spots to No. 12.

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Arizona (62) 8-0 1574 1

2. Kansas 9-1 1461 2

3. Purdue 9-1 1424 4

4. Houston (1) 10-0 1416 3

5. UConn 9-1 1344 5

6. Baylor 9-0 1239 6

7. Marquette 8-2 1221 8

8. Creighton 8-1 1073 10

9. North Carolina 7-2 992 9

10. Gonzaga 7-2 860 7

11. Oklahoma 9-0 848 19

12. Tennessee 6-3 835 17

13. Clemson 9-0 746 24

14. Kentucky 7-2 677 16

15. FAU 7-2 622 11

16. Illinois 7-2 589 20

17. Colorado St. 9-1 522 13

18. BYU 8-1 503 14

19. Texas 7-2 451 12

20. James Madison 9-0 441 18

21. Duke 6-3 315 22

22. Virginia 8-1 300 — 23. Wisconsin 7-3 213 23

24. Miami 7-2 156 15

25. Northwestern 7-1 147 — Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph's 1.