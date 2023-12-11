Illinois climbs to No. 16 in latest AP Top 25 poll
Dec. 11—CHAMPAIGN — A challenging week saw Illinois (7-2) split a pair of Associated Press Top 25 games away from home with a win against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden and a loss in a true road game at Tennessee.
Those results wound up a net positive for the Illini, though, with a four-spot climb to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. Illinois was one of four ranked Big Ten teams along with No. 3 Purdue, No. 23 Wisconsin and newly-ranked No. 25 Northwestern. Ohio State was the lone Big Ten team in the "others receiving votes" category.
Arizona held steady at No. 1, receiving 62 of 63 votes. Kansas, Houston, which received the other first-place vote, and Connecticut rounded out the top five. FAU dropped four spots to No. 15 after its loss to Illinois in New York City, while Tennessee jumped five spots to No. 12.
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Arizona (62) 8-0 1574 1
2. Kansas 9-1 1461 2
3. Purdue 9-1 1424 4
4. Houston (1) 10-0 1416 3
5. UConn 9-1 1344 5
6. Baylor 9-0 1239 6
7. Marquette 8-2 1221 8
8. Creighton 8-1 1073 10
9. North Carolina 7-2 992 9
10. Gonzaga 7-2 860 7
11. Oklahoma 9-0 848 19
12. Tennessee 6-3 835 17
13. Clemson 9-0 746 24
14. Kentucky 7-2 677 16
15. FAU 7-2 622 11
16. Illinois 7-2 589 20
17. Colorado St. 9-1 522 13
18. BYU 8-1 503 14
19. Texas 7-2 451 12
20. James Madison 9-0 441 18
21. Duke 6-3 315 22
22. Virginia 8-1 300 — 23. Wisconsin 7-3 213 23
24. Miami 7-2 156 15
25. Northwestern 7-1 147 — Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph's 1.