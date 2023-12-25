Illinois climbs to No. 11 in AP Top 25

Dec. 25—CHAMPAIGN — A Braggin' Rights blowout did more than just provide a measure of redemption for Illinois after last year's loss in the rivalry game. It also helped the Illini climb to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. A climb, no doubt, aided by Florida Atlantic also beating Arizona last week.

Illinois (9-2) moved up two spots following its win against Missouri. The Owls, however, had the biggest move of the week, surpassing the Illini again with a seven-spot climb to No. 7 nationally.

Three Big Ten teams remain ranked, with Purdue still at No. 1 and Wisconsin moving up one spot to No. 23. Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern were among other teams receiving votes.

Illinois will return to action at 8 p.m. Friday against Fairleigh Dickinson at State Farm Center in its final nonconference game of the regular season.

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (46) 11-1 1486 1

2. Kansas (5) 11-1 1424 2

3. Houston (9) 12-0 1408 3

4. Arizona 9-2 1191 4

5. UConn 11-2 1150 5

6. Tennessee 9-3 1124 8

7. FAU 10-2 1089 14

8. Kentucky 9-2 1074 9

9. North Carolina 8-3 954 11

10. Marquette 10-3 928 6

11. Illinois 9-2 902 13

12. Oklahoma 10-1 778 7

13. Gonzaga 9-3 577 15

14. BYU 11-1 575 17

15. Colorado St. 11-1 573 16

16. Duke 8-3 551 21

17. Baylor 10-2 532 10

18. Clemson 10-1 513 18

19. Memphis 10-2 493 23

20. James Madison 12-0 417 20

21. Texas 9-2 342 19

22. Creighton 9-3 340 12

23. Wisconsin 9-3 287 24

24. Mississippi 12-0 243 25

25. Providence 11-2 128 — Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.