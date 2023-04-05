Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon passes the speed test at his pro day
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine or the regularly scheduled Fighting Illini pro day in March due to a hamstring injury. The likely top-25 pick in the 2023 NFL draft was well enough to participate in a scheduled private pro day workout on April 5th.
Witherspoon showed no ill impact from the injury. He clocked in the low 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash at his workout. Several teams had defensive back coaches in attendance for Witherspoon’s impressive athletic display.
Devon Witherspoon runs a 4.4s forty at his pro day🔥💨
— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 5, 2023