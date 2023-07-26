Illinois boosts defensive staff with Leonhard hire

Jul. 26—CHAMPAIGN — Nick Saban has turned the Alabama football program into a waypoint for college coaches at pivotal moments of their careers.

Several recently fired coaches have used a season or two as an analyst with the Crimson Tide into a way to rehabilitate their careers. Others, perhaps with less baggage, have used similar opportunities as a gap year between bigger jobs.

Bret Bielema is taking a page out of Saban's book this season. The Illinois football coach boosted his defensive staff Tuesday with the hire of former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim coach Jim Leonhard as a senior football analyst with the Illini.

Leonhard spent the previous seven seasons at Wisconsin working for Paul Chryst. He returned to his alma mater in 2016 as defensive backs coach and moved to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin safety worked in that role for five full seasons and part of another, ultimately replacing Chryst as interim coach after Illinois beat the Badgers 34-10 last October at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Leonhard was a candidate to lose the interim tag, but Wisconsin went in a different direction and hired Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati.

Leonhard's Wisconsin defenses were among the nation's best during his tenure as coordinator. In his first five seasons in that position, the Badgers ranked among the top five nationally in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times. Wisconsin forced 112 turnovers in that five-year span and also ranked third in scoring defense (17.3 points per game), first in total yards allowed (284.8 yards per game), first in pass efficiency defense, third in rushing defense (103.4 ypg) and first in opponents' third-down conversions.

Leonhard will reunite with Bielema in Champaign after playing for him at Wisconsin. He was a three-time selection to the All-Big Ten First Team and a three-time All-American during his Wisconsin playing career. He finished his three seasons on the field in Madison, Wis., with 251 tackles and 21 interceptions.

The Wisconsin native went undrafted but wound up as the lone undrafted rookie on the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 roster to start the 2005 season.

His 10-year NFL career also included stops with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. Leonhard had 329 tackles, 14 interceptions and five fumble recoveries during his NFL career.