Illinois betting: How close are the Bears to winning another Super Bowl?

Right now, as you read this, someone in Chicago is having a conversation that's centered around the 1985 Bears.

Bears fans haven't let that team go decades after it won Super Bowl XX, in part because the Bears haven't given them much reason to move on. Chicago is still waiting for another Super Bowl championship.

It doesn't seem particularly close to happening either. In BetMGM's Super Bowl odds for next season, the Bears are 66-to-1 to win it all. Only five teams — the Jets, Texans, Lions, Jaguars and Giants — have longer odds.

On the other hand, this is the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals just went from drafting first overall to being a couple plays away from winning a Super Bowl less than two years later. The Bears' chances of having a similar turnaround rest on a new coach and a young quarterback.

Justin Fields had up-and-down rookie season

The biggest reason the Bengals turned things around so quickly was that quarterback Joe Burrow quickly emerged as a star. That's the biggest reason for just about any rapid improvement in the NFL.

The Bears have a player who didn't exactly look great as a rookie like Burrow did, but there were some promising moments for Justin Fields. Fields didn't start right away, perhaps because he wasn't quite ready but maybe because last year's coaching staff was in over its head, but got a chance to start when Andy Dalton got hurt. There were some struggles from Fields but also some fine performances. Fields had 103 rushing yards and a phenomenal rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. He played very well in what should have been an upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Monday night. There were some promising plays and games.

Fields wasn't great. He threw seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions and left some doubts about his ability to be a big-time NFL starter. But Fields energized Chicago when the Bears traded up to make him the 11th overall pick of last year's draft, and he showed enough to give Bears fans hope for the future.

New coach Matt Eberflus' main job is to get the most out of his talented quarterback.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is the biggest key to the Bears' rebuild. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Matt Eberflus is Bears' new coach

Eberflus was hired as Bears head coach after a successful stint as the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator. Eberflus and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy have to take Fields to the next level, or they won't last long. There's no more important priority for the Bears, and already Eberflus is off to a good start with Fields.

"I really just like the way he carries himself, just his demeanor," Fields said, according to the Bears' site. "He's confident when he talks, he knows what he wants to do, he has a plan set in stone, and I'm just ready to lead with him and just get ready for next year."

Perhaps the biggest edge any NFL team can have is a good quarterback on his rookie contract. That gives the team a remarkable amount of flexibility in terms of the salary cap. The Bears will have enough cap space the next couple years to add key pieces. That's big, because the Bears traded 2022 first- and fourth-round picks to move up to get Fields. New general manager Ryan Poles will have a chance to build the roster however he sees fit and will have some resources to do so.

The rest of the NFC North is in flux. There are quarterback questions for the Packers and Vikings. The Lions always have questions. There is a window for the Bears to add pieces to a solid defense and improve the offensive line and receivers group around Fields and quickly become a contender. The Bears were .500 or better three of the past four seasons, so it's not like they've been horrendous for years. It doesn't seem like the Bears are poised to make a deep playoff run in a year or two, but turnarounds like that happen fairly regularly.

Usually when it happens, it's due to a good, young quarterback, a dynamic new coach and a front office that finds the right supporting cast. At least the Bears have a fresh new start in those areas.