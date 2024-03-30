Illinois basketball vs UConn live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Elite Eight game

Illinois basketball and star Terrence Shannon Jr. face the UConn Huskies at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Boston.

Coach Brad Underwood and the Illini are seeking the program's first berth in the Final Four since a national runner-up finish in 2005. Dan Hurley and the Huskies are the defending national champion.

Below is everything you need to know about the March Madness Elite Eight game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more as they play for a spot in the NCAA Final Four.

Who advances to Final Four? Illinois vs UConn prediction in the NCAA Elite Eight

Illinois vs UConn live score updates in Elite Eight bracket

The winner of this game advances to face either Alabama or Clemson in the NCAA Final Four, scheduled for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.

What channel is Illinois vs. UConn on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TBS/truTV

Stream: March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Illinois will play UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on TBS and truTV. The game can also be streamed for free on the March Madness Live app on Sling TV. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Andy Katz (sideline reporter) will have the call of the Fighting Illini vs. the Huskies.

Illinois vs. UConn game time, TV info, location

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 5:09 p.m. CT

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Illinois and UConn will tip off at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 30 in Elite Eight of the East Region at TD Garden in Boston.

Illinois vs. UConn team odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM as of Friday, March 29.

Spread: UConn -8.5

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: UConn -450 | Illinois +333

Illinois vs. UConn preview

Illinois: The Illini (29-8) are 16-3 since the beginning of 2024 including the Big Ten Conference tournament championship. Seventh-year coach Brad Underwood and Illinois finally have broken through for their first trip to the NCAA Tournament second weekend since 2005. Illinois is led by star guard Terrence Shannon Jr. — who scored 29 points in 22 minutes of a Sweet 16 victory against Iowa State — plus key players like Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins.

UConn: The Huskies (34-3) have won 10 games in a row, the latest a 30-point Sweet 16 victory over San Diego State. Nine of those victories have been by double digits. The defending national champion lost three starters to the NBA, but somehow improved. Newcomers like freshman Stephon Castle and Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer, have joined ster returnees like Big East POY Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban and 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan.

Illinois vs. UConn prediction, game picks

UConn 82, Illinois 75: Illinois beat Iowa State in a contrast of styles, able to have its playmakers execute down the stretch. UConn will be a much larger task for the Illini, who must hope to keep it close enough to give players like Terrence Shannon a chance to be playmakers in big spots. But the Huskies are not the Cyclones, and we think they have enough to outrun the Illini.

Illinois vs. UConn injury updates

Illinois: Reserve Max Williams has been injured since early March. Coach Brad Underwood reports no other injuries for the Elite Eight game vs. UConn.

UConn: Coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies report no injuries for the Elite Eight game vs. Illinois.

Illinois vs. UConn stats

ILLINOIS

PPG: 84.2

PPG allowed: 73.2

FG% : .475

3PT% : .351

KenPom ranking: 10

UCONN

PPG: 81.6

PPG allowed: 63.6

FG% : .497

3PT% : .362

KenPom ranking: 1

Illinois vs UConn championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Illinois: +1900

UConn: +120

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Illinois' five most recent games. For the Illini's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 Illinois 89, Dusquesne 63 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 Illinois 72, Iowa State 69 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 Illinois vs. Connecticut (NCAA Tournament)

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Connecticut's five most recent games. For the Huskies' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 15 Connecticut 95, St. John's 90 (Big East Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Connecticut 73, Marquette 57 (Big East Tournament) Friday, March 22 Connecticut 91, Stetson 52 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Connecticut 75, Northwestern 58 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 Connecticut 82, San Diego State 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 Illinois vs. Connecticut (NCAA Tournament)

