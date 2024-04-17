Illinois basketball guard Marcus Domask applying for another year of eligibility

Illinois basketball guard Marcus Domask is petitioning for another year of eligibility, according to the IlliniInquirer of 247Sports.

Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood talked to the media on Tuesday about Domask's process. Domask began his collegiate career at Southern Illinois during the 2019-20 season and played there for four seasons before transferring to Illinois ahead of last season.

Domask has hired a lawyer to aid with the process. His hardship waiver would apply for the 2020-21 season with Southern Illinois where he was limited to just 10 games due to a leg injury. He already gained an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic year.

"Have not heard anything of late," Underwood said. "That's in his hands in terms of going on and moving forward with some legal council. We'll see where that all ends up."

Domask recorded the 10th triple-double in NCAA Tournament history with a 12-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist performance in an 85-69 Fighting Illini victory over Morehead State in the first round of the tournament. He averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his lone season with the Fighting Illini, helping the team reach the Elite Eight.

The senior is also keeping his NBA options open, as he'll participate in the 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament from April 17-20 at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, which is an NBA Draft showcase for college seniors to showcase for the NBA Draft.

Marcus Domask stats

If Domask were to have his waiver approved, he would be among the top returners in the Big Ten, giving the Fighting Illini good experience at the point guard position. On Tuesday, Illinois added 6-foot-10 stretch forward Carey Booth, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame. The Fighting Illini have also added Mercer forward Jake Davis, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell and Louisville forward Tre White as transfers. Their transfer haul currently ranks as the No. 2 class, per 247Sports.

Dain Dainja, Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry are the three losses in the portal for Illinois while Terrence Shannon Jr. is departing for the NBA.

2023-24: 603 total points, 150 total assists, 190 total rebounds, 15.9 points per game, 3.9 assists per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 45.3% shooting from the field and 29.7% shooting from beyond the arc

2022-23: 550 total points, 125 total assists, 190 total rebounds, 16.7 points per game, 5.0 assists per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 44.7% shooting from the field and 34.8% % shooting from beyond the arc

2021-22: 468 total points, 120 total assists, 162 total rebounds, 15.1 points per game, 3.9 assists per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 43.6% shooting from the field and 35.2% shooting from beyond the arc

2020-21: 163 total points, 32 total assists, 45 total rebounds, 16.3 points per game, 3.2 assists per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 48.4% shooting from the field and 30.4% shooting from beyond the arc

2019-20: 434 total points, 79 total assists, 167 total rebounds, 13.6 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 46.9% shooting from the field and 39.7% shooting from beyond the arc

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball guard Marcus Domask applying for another year of eligibility