MRI returns clean after Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu’s scary leg injury in Michigan State loss

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu slips and is injured on the final play of the game sealing the win for Michigan State on Tuesday night in Champaign, Illinois. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

An MRI revealed no structural damage to Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu’s left leg after he suffered a scary knee injury late on Tuesday night, the school announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The sophomore went down in the final seconds of No. 22 Illinois’ 70-69 loss to Michigan State at the State Farm Center. Following a huge Michigan State put-back dunk with just 6.6 seconds left, Dosunmu pushed the ball down the court quickly in an effort to put up a game-winning shot. As he stepped inside the 3-point line on the right wing, however, Dosunmu’s left leg gave out behind him, sending him crashing to the ground in pain as time expired.

One of the wildest endings of the year pic.twitter.com/YHUO4md4ur — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 12, 2020

He had to be helped off the court and into the locker room, and didn’t put any pressure on his leg as he did so.

“What happened with Ayo last night is as difficult a situation as you’ll see a young man go through, and a feeling where the outcome of the game goes from primary to secondary in a split second,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “We received positive news today from the MRI scan. Our medical staff will work with him around the clock on treatment and recovery. “Ayo and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Illini Nation and college basketball fans everywhere.”

Illinois did not release specifics on Dosunmu’s knee injury, nor did it provide a timeline for his return. He has averaged a team-high 15.8 points per game this season, and finished the night on Tuesday with 17 points and nine rebounds. The loss marked the third straight for the Illini, following a 75-66 loss to No. 9 Maryland and a 72-65 loss to No. 21 Iowa.

Dosunmu seemed in good spirits on social media on Wednesday afternoon, too, writing that he’d “be back soon.”

Thanks for all your prayers #IlliniNation. The dub slipped away last night. Today, it’s back to work! Be back soon ... 🤙🏾#UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/Ybr7uonbUU — Mr WhyNotMe (@AyoDos_11) February 12, 2020

