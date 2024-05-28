Illinois basketball adds elite European guard to its 2024-25 roster

Kasparas Jakucionis from Lithuania has committed to play for the Illinois basketball team in 2024-25, according to ESPN.

Brad Underwood has gone back to Europe for his latest addition.

The Illinois men's basketball head coach reportedly received a commitment Tuesday from Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis, a possible first-round NBA draft pick in 2025. ESPN's Jonathan Givony was the first to report the Fighting Illini's 11th 2024-25 roster member.

NEWS: Top international basketball prospect Kasparas Jakucionis has committed to Illinois, a source told ESPN.



STORY: https://t.co/FDaC5HjJSG — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 28, 2024

Jakucionis, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound five-star recruit, plays for Spain's FC Barcelona. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 19 games for Barca. Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic signed his National Letter of Intent earlier this month as Underwood's other Euro player for this upcoming season.

Gilroy says Jakucionis is considered "one of the most promising international prospects committing to the college route in the Class of 2024."

During his play at Adidas Next Generation Tournament last week, Jakucionis garnered MVP honors after leading the tourney in assists at 9.0 per game. He also played seven games in Spain U19 League, averaging 19.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Illinois now has two scholarships available with 11 roster spots filled. Joining Jakucionis and Ivisic are transfers Ben Humrichous (Evansville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville), Carey Booth (Notre Dame) and Jake Davis (Mercer). Incoming freshmen Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys are on the team along with returnees Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Ty Rodgers.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball adds Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis