Illinois basketball adds Croatian big man to its 2024-25 roster

Tomislav Ivisic goes up for a shot during the FIBA U20 European Championship in July 2023. The 7-foot-1 Croatian signed to join the Illinois basketball team in May 2024.

The Illinois men's basketball team just got a lot bigger.

Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Fighting Illini on Monday. The 7-foot-1, 230-pound big man is from Vodice, Croatia, and played 69 career games for SC Derby in Montenegro.

"Tomislav is the modern-day 5-man who fits right into our style play as a big who can space the floor," Illini coach Brad Underwood said in a release. "He can play in pick and rolls, is an elite passer, and can step out in space and shoot threes. He also is a very good rim protector. Tomislav has played a lot of high-level basketball against older, established competition.

"That experience has made a tremendous impact on his development, and we are excited to add someone with his skill and versatility to our program."

Who is Tomislav Ivisic?

Ivisic averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 blocks for SC Derby. He shot 54.2 percent from the field and 85 percent at the free-throw line. He went for 23 points and 12 rebounds in a game last summer against USC.

His twin brother Zvonimir Ivisic played at Kentucky last season as a freshman but has transferred to Arkansas.

Scouting the Fighting Illini: Who is on the Illinois basketball roster for 2024-25?

Ivisic is the 10th member of the Illini for 2024-25, joining transfers Ben Humrichous (Evansville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville), Carey Booth (Notre Dame) and Jake Davis (Mercer). Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys are incoming freshmen. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Ty Rodgers return to the Illini roster, which still has three scholarships remaining.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball adds 7-foot-1 Croatian Tomislav Ivisic to roster