Illinois baseball wraps up home season with series win

(WCIA) — The Illini picked up a win on Mother’s Day to win the series over Iowa and solidify their place in the Big Ten rankings.

Illinois won Friday’s game big but lost on Saturday afternoon, down by as many as six runs. Three home runs in the third inning helped secure the 6-3 win.

Illinois now sits at 15-6 in Big Ten play, closing the home season with only three losses at Illinois Field.

