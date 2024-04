(WCIA) — The Illini’s hot streak continues after a win over Northwestern to claim the series.

Illinois blanked the Wildcats through seven innings, winning 7-1 for its sixth straight win. The win also marks Illinois’s 13th at home, with the last loss on St. Patrick’s Day.

Game 3 against Northwestern is Sunday at 1 p.m. at Illinois Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.