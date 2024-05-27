Illinois baseball selected for Lexington Regional

(WCIA) — The five-year drought without an NCAA Tournament appearance has ended.

The #Illini are in!



Illinois baseball is headed to Lexington and will face Indiana St. Friday in the NCAA tournament, first appearance since 2019 pic.twitter.com/7rf8QyzSxQ — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 27, 2024

Illinois baseball was selected for the Lexington regional and will face Indiana State in the first round.

“Indiana State’s had a very good team,” said head coach Dan Hartleb. “The difference is now we’re talking about weekend pitching. They’ve got very good arms, we’ve seen those guys in the fall, we’ve seem em midweek and it’s gonna be a battle it’s not gonna be easy.”

Illinois split two meetings with the Sycamores during the regular season. The rematch will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

