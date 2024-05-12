Illinois baseball falls on Senior Day

(WCIA) — Fourteen Illinois baseball players received degrees from the University on Saturday, but the fun stopped there, dropping Game 2 against Iowa.

Illinois got down by as many as six runs before scoring three runs in the sixth inning. Head coach Dan Hartleb was ejected before a single Illini crossed home plate.

This sets the stage for a Mother’s Day rubber match in Illinois’s last home game of the year.

