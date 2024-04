CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball is on a roll. The Illini won their seventh straight game Sunday, sweeping Northwestern 11-7 to take the weekend series. It’s the 14th win in the last 15 games for the Illini, who now have a two game lead in the Big Ten Conference with a 10-2 record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.