Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman Roundtable 2024

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman recaps the 2023-24 school year and looks ahead to the fall during his annual roundtable with media on Thursday morning.

JOSH WHITMAN ROUNDTABLE NOTES 2024

Theme reflecting on 2023-24 and looking ahead to 2024-25: “A commitment to excellence”

Told Terrence Shannon Jr. last night to let him know his jersey will be in rafters at State Farm Center, “arguably the single greatest season in Illinois basketball history”

Continuing to work thru student athlete misconduct policy following situation with Terrence Shannon Jr., expects new changes will be in place before the new school year starts in the fall

Men’s basketball will play Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day in Kansas City, will come right out of the CBS NFL game

Construction on the new announced wrestling facility has been paused, “it doesn’t make a tremendous amount of sense to green light that project right now”

“So confident” in Bret Bielema’s leadership going forward, “three wins away” from a historic run the past three years, “really excited about football and looking forward to where that program is headed”

Anticipate setting record in total revenue FY24, finished last year $5 million in red, expect modest surplus this year, had $14.5 million COVID deficit, expect that will be paid off this year

Four primary takeaways with NCAA national lawsuits: “I agree with the decision to settle”

1) backwards damages results in annual deduction of $1.2 million for Illinois

2) starting in FY26 Illinois will replace scholarship limits with roster limits, “a really big change”

3) permissible revenue share with athletes will be based on Power 5 school average in media, sponsorship, ticket money equates to about $22 million

4) how NIL will continue to evolve: “we’re going to champion true market based, commercial transactions” using a new enforcement mechanism and structure

“We want to fully fund that revenue share…If we want to compete at the highest level then we have to make that investment. We don’t have $22 million so we’re unturning every stone to make that happen”

On the men’s side, expect payouts to be distributed to primarily men’s basketball and football, more widespread distributions among several women’s sports

Revenue sharing will start next year 2025-26, “we’re committed to doing this on our own without the support of the University”

Working through every line item in their budget to make it all work, “reminds me of COVID” times in terms of cutting budgets

Says private equity isn’t something that makes a ton of sense right now for Illinois but “we’re in unprecedented times” and have to look at all options

“We’re living in one the most intense periods of change in college athletics. Everything that has happened (NIL, portal, sports gambling, etc.) to date will be a footnote to where this thing will ultimately go”

Anticipating a contract extension with Shauna Green before the start of the upcoming season, ‘core four’ returning players “are as good as anybody in the country”

Have spent $10 million the past three years, have redone every bathroom, painting the steel super structure, horseshoe reno, “A lot continues to happen that our fans will feel”

Memorial Stadium “four pack” in the works: lights, Wi-Fi, video board and sound system, plan to have it installed in time for the 2026 season

Recorded overall DIA 3.47 GPA, highest on record

Football attendance averaged just shy of 50k, “up about 15% year over year”

Men’s basketball attendance was top 12 in the country, 11 sellouts, 3rd consecutive revenue record

Expect ICON revenues to triple from year one, 500+ members now: “ICON remains as important as it’s ever been”

“Tony Petitti has been exactly what the Big Ten has needed” as he celebrates a year as B1G commissioner

