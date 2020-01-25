One school stands alone atop the Big Ten men's basketball standings: Illinois

Saturday, the Fighting Illini (7-2, 15-5) scored a big road win against Michigan (2-6, 11-8). Morgan Park alumnus Ayo Dosunmu drilled a heavily contested, last-second midrange jumper, giving the Illini a 64-62 win over the Wolverines.

😱😤 @AyoDos_11 CALLED GAME



He drains it to hand @IlliniMBB the win on the road vs Michigan 💪 pic.twitter.com/c7q0jNuxtW



— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 25, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dosunmu finished the game with a career-high 27 points.

After a 1-2 start to Big Ten play, Illinois has rattled off six straight conference wins. They're a half game ahead of Michigan State (6-2, 14-5) for first place. Next up: a matchup with Minnesota (5-4, 11-8) on Thursday in Champaign.

Illinois all alone in first place in Big Ten following last-second win over Michigan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago