Illinois’ Alan Griffin ejected for stepping on Purdue player

Alan Griffin stepped on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic and was ejected on Tuesday night. With Illinois on the road in a crucial Big Ten road game, Griffin was lost for the game midway through the first half.

Griffin turned to run back on defense and clearly stepped on Stefanovic while he was on the ground. Attacking the basket and not getting a call, Stefanovic was on the ground when Griffin stepped on his chest.

Griffin finished scoreless before his ejection.

"That's just absolutely ridiculous, uncalled for and he should be gone." Illinois' Alan Griffin was ejected after stepping on a Purdue player. pic.twitter.com/LzG9GWqkap — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020





A 6-foot-5 sophomore, Griffin is a key reserve during Illinois’ resurgent season. Playing 17.9 minutes per game, Griffin is an adequate three-pointer shooter and good rebounder from the wing.

Potentially facing a suspension for his actions, Griffin’s potential absence is something to monitor.