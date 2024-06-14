Illinois adding eight to Hall of Fame

Jun. 14—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' newest Hall of Fame class includes an All-American point guard, the football program's all-time leading rusher and the best goal scorer in Illini soccer history.

Frank Williams, Robert Holcombe and Jannelle Flaws are three of the eight members of the eighth class in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. The hall of fame began in 2017 and now has 143 total members representing each current varsity sport. The Class of 2024 also includes Darrick Brownlow (football), Laura DeBruler Santos (volleyball), Herman "Pete" Velasco (fencing), Nick Weatherspoon (basketball) and Gary Winckler (women's track and field coach).

Williams followed the Peoria Pipeline to Champaign after a standout prep career at Peoria Manual and turned three seasons with Illinois into three seasons in the NBA after being a first round pick. The former Illini point guard led the program to Big Ten titles in 2001 and 2002. Williams was also named Big Ten Player of the Year and a First Team All-American in 2002 before he was selected 25th overall in the 2002 NBA Draft.

Holcombe finished his Illinois football career as the program's all-time leading rusher — a record he still hold today at 4,105 yards on a record 943 attempts. He rushed for at least 100 yards a school-record 16 times was the first Illini to top 300 rushing yards with 315 in a loss at Minnesota. Holcombe played seven years in the NFL and helped the St. Louis Rams win the Super Bowl in 1999.

Flaws still holds multiple Illinois soccer records nearly a decade after the end of her career. The Glenview native's records include career goals (54), career points scored (122), career hat tricks (four) and single-season goals (23) and points scored (48) in 2013. Flaws' 23 goals in 2013 led the country, and she was the Illini's leading goal scorer rom 2013-15. She was named Big Ten Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014 and played professionally in Germany after being drafted 33rd overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2015 NWSL Draft.

Brownlow was a three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection at linebacker for Illinois. He led the Big Ten in tackles as a sophomore in 1988 and finished his career second on the Illini's career tackles list with 483. An Illinois captain in 1990 as a senior, Brownlow was Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year, a Second Team All-American and a finalist for the Butkus Award before going on to a seven-year NFL career.

DeBruler Santos was a two-time All-American at Illinois and earned first team honors in 2009 before a season-ending ACL injury cut her senior season — and Illini career — short in 2010. She finished her time in Champaign with 1,833 kills and 1,117 digs and still ranks second and 12th, respectively, in program history. After playing playing professionally overseason, DeBruler Santos coached for several years and is now assistant director of recruitment and student success at Ohio University.

Velasco is considered the best foil fencer in Illinois history and ended his career with a dual meet record of 184-16. He won three consecutive Big Ten titles from 1954-56 and was the NCAA foil champion in 1956 as part of the Illini's first ever national championship team. Velasco was a member of the 1956 and 1960 U.S. Olympic teams and served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, retiring in 1987 as a full colonel.

Weatherspoon averaged a double-double during his junior and senior seasons at Illinois, ending his career as the program's then all-time leading scorer with 1,481 points in 1973. The Canton, Ohio, native — an All-American in 1973 — is still Illinois' career scoring average and rebounding average leader at 20.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Weatherspoon, who died in 2008 at the age of 58, played seven seasons in the NBA after being a first-round draft pick in 1973.

Winckler spent 23 seasons as Illinois' women's track and field coach before retiring following the 2008 season. The Illini won 11 Big Ten team titles in his tenure to go with 266 individual Big Ten titles and 51 of his athletes earning 188 All-American honors. Winkler was named Big Ten Coach of the Year 11 times and national coach of the year three times. His best Illinois teams finished fourth at the NCAA outdoor championships in 1995 and 1996.