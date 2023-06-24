Illinois 5-star defensive tackle already enjoying his official visit to Ohio State

Ohio State and Illinois 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott have long been linked together and this weekend the 2024 prospect is making his official visit to Columbus.

Most officials start early in the day and not every prospect is active on Twitter during their visits. Scott, however, was active, as the 6-foot, 4-inch and 310 pound defensive lineman tweeted out a picture of his family with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 14th ranked overall prospect and 3rd defensive lineman according to the 247Sports composite, is a priority recruit for the Buckeyes. Anytime there is a regional prospect that is extremely highly sought after, Ohio State typically goes after them hard, which is the case with Scott.

It looks like a great start to Scott’s official visit in Columbus and hopefully it pushes him over the edge to play his college football at Ohio State.

More!

Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith hints an elite corner should be joining him Former Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh selected in NBA draft first round Ohio State football 2024 recruiting wish list: Who finishes the class? Scout’s view: Ohio State’s newest commit, 2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair Kirk Herbstreit's son, current OSU tight end Zak, released from hospital

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire