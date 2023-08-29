Illinois 4-star recruit Darrion Dupree excited to join Wisconsin's running back fraternity

NORMAL, Ill. – The marriage of Darrion Dupree’s skills and Wisconsin’s Air Raid offense could be a great one.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior running back from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago committed to the Badgers in July. Saturday at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State, he led his team to a 36-33 season-opening victory over East St. Louis and showed the ability to impact the game running and catching the ball.

“I can play everything,” he said.

Dupree showed that in a matchup of defending state champions.

He finished with 145 all-purpose yards. He rushed 21 times for 68 yards and two second-half touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 59 yards, both team highs, and returned a kickoff 18 yards.

He split time playing out of the backfield and lining up as a slot receiver. He appeared comfortable running routes to the middle of the field as well as deeper patterns to the outside.

And when he wasn't getting the ball, he was the decoy that fueled 413 yards of offense and decisive edges in time of possession and plays from scrimmage.

“He can throw passes, too,” Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch said.

That part of Dupree’s game wasn't unleashed in Week 1. What is clear is that it’s easy to envision him getting the ball in a variety of ways in Phil Longo’s offense at UW.

Here is what you need to know about Dupree, who along with Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka are the running backs who have committed to UW's 21-player 2024 class.

Darrion Dupree, a running back from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, carries the ball during the team's season-opening win over East St. Louis at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill. on Saturday Aug. 26, 2023.

Darrion Dupree is excited to join Wisconsin's running back fraternity

Dupree’s interest in Wisconsin started with the former staff’s recruitment of him but took off after Luke Fickell was hired.

How does UW's offense fit his skillset?

“Come on now, RBU. Why not go there,” Dupree said. “Coach Fickell is a great coach. I love Coach Fickell. I love (running backs) coach (Devon) Spalding. Coach Spalding is a great coach. I already know because (of how) Chez (Mellusi) and Braelon (Allen) developed.”

Dupree went on to say that he has heard that Spalding, who was hired in January, has made a big impact on UW's running backs in a short time. That work has left Dupree feeling he can “really get developed” by working with Spalding extensively.

Despite Alabama offer, Darrion Dupree remains committed to Wisconsin

Those who follow Dupree on social media surely noticed his post announcing the scholarship offer he received from Alabama. The offer came about a month after he committed to UW.

Dupree said he appreciates the offer from Nick Saban but didn’t plan to take any visits to Tuscaloosa.

Conversely, he plans to be on hand Saturday when the Badgers open the season at Camp Randall Stadium against Buffalo and when they host Ohio State on Oct. 28.

Remaining healthy is a top goal this season

Dupree’s dual-threat ability is reflected in his stats. Last season he ran 71 times for 664 yards, a 9.4-yard average, with 10 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 348 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per grab, and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers came in nine games. He suffered an ankle injury in the final regular-season game and didn’t play during Mount Carmel’s postseason run, which ended with a state championship.

This year he wants to show he can make it through an entire season.

“That is the main thing for me,” he said. “Staying healthy, playing through the whole season, finishing with my whole team, winning the state and me playing in the state (final).”

Darrion Dupree feels Badgers' recruiting class deserves more love

Depending on which ranking you choose to believe, UW's recruiting class ranks between 18th (Rivals) to 24th (247sports) in the nation and is either sixth- or seventh-best in the Big Ten when you include USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, which will join the league next season.

Dupree is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals. ESPN, 247sports and On3 list him a three-star recruit. Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Rutgers were some of the programs that offered scholarships.

“I feel like the offense is going to be deadly,” he said. “(Quarterback) Mabrey (Mettauer), (receiver) Kyan (Berry-Johnson), (tight end) Grant (Stec). Come on, now. That’s powerful and I feel like we’re underrated. People don’t know about all those people I just said. We’re really dogs for real.”

Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch sees Darrion Dupree blossoming as a leader

Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch calls Dupree a quiet leader, but he commands so much respect in the locker room that he was voted the top captain for a team that is expected to be among the best in Illinois.

In addition to Dupree's physical gifts, Lynch believes his mindset makes him special.

“He shows up every day,” Lynch said. “He never missed the Caravan Tough workout, which is 6 a.m. workouts for the last 6 months. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. That’s different for a kid to do that. Never missed one. Never came late.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Recruit Darrion Dupree could be ideal fit for Wisconsin football