Illinois 2025 4-star linebacker is offered by Ohio State

One of the most talent-rich states in the Midwest is Illinois, and Ohio State has once again gone into the Land of Lincoln to offer one of its top prospects.

Christian Pierce, a 2025 linebacker, was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes today. The 6-foot, 210-pound player is ranked as the No. 31 best player at his position and 277th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Multiple Big Ten teams have already offered Pierce and many more offers will flow in now that the Buckeyes have entered the picture. At the current moment, there is just one commit in the 2025 Ohio State recruiting class, cornerback Jontae Gilbert.

