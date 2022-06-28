Illinois 2024 Notre Dame target set to announce commitment tomorrow
The time has come for suburban Chicago wide receiver Cam Williams to make his verbal pledge. Having known Williams since his freshman year, I can attest that his skill level is high and will be an impact player at the next level.
Not only have I seen Williams in camp settings, but also in-game where his skill set really shined. An extremely smooth route running, with great hands and body control, the six-foot-two-inch receiver will be an asset for either Iowa, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Michigan or Notre Dame. Williams will go live on CBS Sports HQ to announce his verbal pledge, at 8:00pm EST.
4⭐️ WR Cam Williams out of Glen Ellyn (Ill.) will make his college commitment LIVE on @CBSSportsHQ tomorrow 👀
Where do y'all think it will be ⁉️
⏲️ 8PM ET
📺 https://t.co/agBsGQNm8E
📖 https://t.co/rJ00LVa5Mw pic.twitter.com/gsD0CG7gFQ
— 247Sports (@247Sports) June 28, 2022
Currently the Irish have four commitments for the 2024 recruiting class: quarterback CJ Carr, defensive ends Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle, and tight end Jack Larsen.
Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class commitments
