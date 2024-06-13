Illini women taking foreign tour

Jun. 13—CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team will get a jumpstart on the 2024-25 season with a foreign tour of Italy and Greece scheduled for Aug. 2-12. The trip will include multiple exhibition games, educational tours and excursions.

"I am very excited about this amazing opportunity that we have as a team to go on this trip," Illini coach Shauna Green said. "This allows us to have more practice time this summer and, obviously, gives us the early opportunity to compete together in a real game setting.

"The best thing about these trips is the amount of time our student-athletes get together to grow our relationships and become more connected. They will also get to experience different cultures, which helps in our overall development as people. We are very grateful for this opportunity and can't wait for August!"

The foreign tour is the first for Illinois in Green's tenure in Champaign. The itinerary is still being finalized, but the Illini are expected to visit Rome, Florence and Naples in Italy and Athens and Glyfada in Greece. Green previously took her Dayton team to Italy in 2018.

Programs are allowed to take international trips every four years. The Illini's last foreign tour was in 2019 to Australia. Other trips were to France (2015), Italy (2006) and Russia, Latvia and Lithuania (2001).

Illinois finished the 2023-24 season as champions of the inaugural WBIT and returns four starters — Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant, Kendall Bostic and Adalia McKenzie — and several other rotation pieces from that team. The Illini have five newcomers on their 13-player roster for the 2024-25 season, including two transfer and three freshmen.