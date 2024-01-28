Illini withstand test from Hooisers

Jan. 27—CHAMPAIGN — No. 10 Illinois survived a scare from Indiana on Saturday at State Farm Center in a 70-62 decision that wasn't settled until late in the second half.

The Illini led 38-34 at halftime of the Big Ten contest but struggled to pull away from the Hooisers during the second half.

"We went from a thing of beauty in Evanston, which we lost," Illinois coach Brad Underwood told Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game.

"Indiana is good defensively and we were just a little bit out of sync, a little bit off ... defensively it was kind of a struggle, we were up eight (points) right before the half and (after a few mistakes), instead of being up 10, we were up four. Those things are really important."

Indiana led 49-47 with 11:01 remaining in the game before Luke Goode and Coleman Hawkins connected on layups to give Illinois a lead it wouldn't relinquish, though it didn't lead by more than five points until Terrence Shannon Jr. hit two free throws with 18 seconds left in the game.

Marcus Domask totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to pace the Illini in all three categories.

"He's our Luka (Doncic)," Underwood said. "He's the college version of that. He brings the ball up the court, he plays the point, you post him, he shoots threes. Marcus is playing like a first-team all-league guy, he's playing like an All-American, and the best thing about his game today was he had 10 rebounds."

Luke Goode added 11 points — including three three three-pointers — and Shannon Jr. (12 points), Coleman Hawkins (11 points) and Ty Rodgers (eight points) chipped into the winning effort as well.

Malik Reneau led Indiana with 21 points.