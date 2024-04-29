Illini WBB adds two from the portal

WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball is welcoming two newcomers from the transfer portal in former Shauna Green recruit Ténin Magassa and former four-star Jasmine Brown-Hagger.

“I am so happy that Ténin is back in our family,” Green said of Magassa. “Having coached her for two years, I know she can help us right away.”

“I feel overjoyed rejoining people that feel like home,” Magassa said. “I am excited to win and this is a full circle moment for me.”

“I am so excited to have Jasmine join our family. Jasmine is someone we have known for a long time and who fits our system perfectly,” Green said of Brown-Hagger. “She is an elite defender and someone who thrives in a fast-paced system.”

“I’m completely aligned with Coach Green’s vision and approach, and the staff’s passion and dedication match my personal aspirations,” Brown-Hagger said. “I’m also looking forward to the development opportunities available here to elevate my basketball skills further.”

