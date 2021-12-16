Illini get their unicorn: Rochester's all-purpose football star inks with Illinois

Rochester quarterback Hank Beatty (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown against Springfield in the first half at Rocket Booster Stadium in Rochester, Ill., Friday, September 24, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

ROCHESTER — Hank Beatty, who sits in the top 10 in a number of offensive categories in the Rochester football program, inked his National Letter of Intent at a ceremony on Wednesday to play at the University of Illinois.

“They’re getting one of the best we’ve had; he’s just the total package,” Rochester coach Derek Leonard said. “There’s nothing he can’t do. Grades-wise, he is smart, he’s one of the nicest kids you’ll ever be around, a great leader, one of the best football intelligences I’ve ever been around, one of the best receivers I’ve ever been around, he can play quarterback, he can play wildcat, he can play a little bit of running back.

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, this kid could do anything,’ and there’s very few kids who prove it on the field at any level but he literally did it all in his high school career. He’s going to adapt. It’s going to be easy for him to adapt.”

On Wednesday, Beatty said the initial plan is the Illini will line up as a slot receiver. As a sophomore, that was his primary position. That year, Beatty led the Rockets with 99 catches, 1,949 yards and 25 TDs.

More on Hank: Illini recruit put body on the line in Rochester's biggest football game in years

Beatty, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver, verbally committed to play for the Illini in April. He follows in the footsteps of Rochester alums Wes Lunt and Zach Grant to play at Illinois. Lunt, Oklahoma State, and Grant, St. Ambrose, both transferred to Champaign after starting their careers elsewhere. Lunt was a three-year starting quarterback at Illinois. He and Grant helped Rochester claim the first two of the Rockets’ eight state championships since 2010.

"It's one of the greatest feelings, I think, officially signed to them is just awesome," Beatty said. "All the response on social media has been great, too."

Beatty finished as the Central State Eight Conference’s all-time scoring leader with 440 points, is third at Rochester in career receiving yards (2,923), seventh in rushing yards (2,365) and 10th in passing yards (2,697). During his four-year career, the Rockets were 40-6 with two CS8 titles, three semifinal playoff appearances and a Class 5A state championship in 2019.

Story continues

“He is that unicorn,” Leonard said. “He was almost over 2,500 (yards) in every category and I looked around but I think that’s the first time in Illinois history that’s happened. To be so dominant at every position.

"There’s five-tool baseball players? He’s a five-tool football player.”

Last week, Beatty became the first player from Rochester named Gatorade Illinois Football Player of the Year. In November, he was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A all-state player for a second straight year.

'Mr. Reliable': Rochester playmaker follows football legacy of uncle and father

Beatty threw for 1,899 yards and completed 152 of 236 pass attempts with 23 touchdowns against four interceptions during his senior season, which Rochester finished 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the CS8. He ran for 1,371 yards and 24 TDs on 146 carries. Beatty also caught 22 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns.

In high school, Beatty never had the chance at play at the Illini's Memorial Stadium as the IHSA alternates the state championship host between the U of I in even years and Northern Illinois University in odd years. In 2018, his freshman season came to an end in the Class 4A semifinals to Kankakee Bishop McNamara. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2020 fall season to the spring of 2021, but with a six-game regular season and no playoffs.

"I was a little bummed I never got to play on the field in Champaign in high school, but I guess I'll get plenty of that in college," Beatty said.

Beatty, who plans to study pre-med at Illinois, is also a finalist for The State Journal-Register's Football Player of the Year.

Also on Wednesday, two Rochester volleyball players announced their plans to pursue their athletic careers in college.

Senior Lauren Bloom decided to play at Culver-Stockton College. The 5-7 setter posted a team-high 418 assists, 134 digs, 60 kills and 19 service aces.

Her teammate, Tori Taylor, will continue her career at Washington University. Taylor, a 5-11 hitter, led the Rockets with 286 kills and 49 blocks — 32 were solo — and finished with 117 digs and 14 aces.

Contact Ryan Mahan: 857-246-9756, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois football signs Rochester's Hank Beatty on Wednesday